Florida Demands Answers From Temu

Both U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Attorney General Ashley Moody are raising concerns about Temu, including their allegedly nefarious production practices.

“A congressional investigation uncovered that Temu may be illegally selling products made with forced labor in an area of China in which the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide,” Moody said.

“Additionally, there are reports that Temu is gathering U.S. consumer information and passing it along to the CCP. These reports are alarming — not only on a consumer protection front but in regards to national security as well.”+

In a letter sent recently to the president of Temu and the CEO of PPD Holdings Inc., Temu’s parent company, the attorneys general outline concerns with the company’s business practices following reports that the company may not be following federal law or the states’ consumer protection laws.

“The rapid rise of Temu represents a new challenge in our ongoing efforts to ensure fair trade and protect American consumers and businesses,” Scott contended, asking for a meeting with the Joe Biden Cabinet official to discuss these and related issues further.

Last year, the United States House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party revealed disturbing information about Temu’s failure to comply with American laws prohibiting the use of forced labor by Uyghurs. The company admitted that “it does not have a policy in place to prohibit the sale of goods from Xinjiang – the location of the CCP’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs.” Temu took it a step further and claimed it is not subject to the UFLPA.

The same house select committee also found that Temu does not apply a real compliance system and concluded “that shipments from Temu containing products made with forced labor are entering the United States on a regular basis, in violation of the UFLPA.”

Moody is joined by the attorneys general of the following states in demanding answers from Temu: Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Pictured: Photograph of the Temu homepage on August 20, 2024. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.