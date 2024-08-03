Fire Destroys Vehicle Early Saturday Morning Near Barrineau Park

Fire destroyed a vehicle near Barrineau Park early Saturday morning.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Jacks Branch Road and St. Elizabeth Street about 12:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle fully involved on the side of the road.

Witness said that someone appeared by be abandoning the vehicle just before the fire, but exactly what happened was not immediately clear. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was working to locate the vehicle’s owner.

There were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.