Final Phase Of Highway 164 Widening Project Underway

The third and final phase of Escambia County’s ongoing project to widen portions of Highway 164 is underway.

The $1.25 million project, funded by Local Option Sales Tax, aims to improve safety along the dangerously narrow roadway by widening 2.16 miles. The first two phases were completed ahead of schedule, widening Highway 164 from Highway 97 to Green Village Road and from Green Village Road toward North Highway 29.

The current phase involves widening the stretch near North Pine Barren Road, which was not originally scheduled to start until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during construction. The entire project is expected to be completed by September 20.

According to county engineering data, the sections being widened experienced a high concentration of accidents between May 2018 and May 2023.

Pictured above and below: Work on Highway 164 near Pine Barren Road Wednesday afternoon. Pictured below: The first phase completed on Highway 164 near Highway 97. NorthEscambia.com potos, click to enlarge.