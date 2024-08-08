Escambia, FL, Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Atmore

An Escambia County, Florida, man was arrested on multiple drug charges in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to reported disturbance at a residence on Lindberg Avenue.

That’s what they found 55-year-old Jonathan McGhee standing in the yard screaming, Sgt. Darrell McMann said. He said offers were able to see a “large” marijuana plant in a vehicle in the driveway, and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

Atmore Police Department Narcotics Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence and the vehicles in the driveway. APD said agents discovered methamphetamine, suboxone, “numerous items commonly used to ingest narcotics”, and “evidence indicating the manufacturing of controlled substances”.

McGhee was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGhee was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.