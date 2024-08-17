Escambia County Names New EMS Chief

Escambia County has named a new EMS Chief that starts work on Monday.

Chief Watts has served as a relief paramedic for Escambia County EMS, but he also brings previous leadership and management experience as an operations manager with Medstar Ambulance in Clinton Township, Michigan, where he was responsible for overseeing ambulance service across 13 counties covering the Southeast-Central Michigan region, including the City of Detroit. In this role, he oversaw nearly 1,000 employees and managed a budget of over $10 million, according to Escambia County.

In addition to working as a relief paramedic for Escambia County EMS, Watts has served as a flight paramedic and base lead with Air Methods since 2022 and a paramedic with Newman’s Ambulance in Mobile since 2023.

Watts earned his bachelor of arts degree from Wayne State University and will graduate in December with his master of business administration. He has earned numerous certifications, including basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, and advanced burn life support, in addition to holding a paramedic license in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Mississippi.Watts is also a Nationally Certified Paramedic through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

Escambia County’s previous EMS Chief, David Torsell III submitted his reignition back in early May. His last day was August 1. Torsell joined Escambia County EMS in June 2021

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.