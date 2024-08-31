Escambia County Misses Chance To Sink SS United States For A Reef

Escambia County has missed out on acquiring the SS United States to sink offshore as an artificial reef.

Okaloosa has signed an agreement to be ratified next week to purchase the historic ship for $9 million.

Escambia County had discussed potentially buying the ship. Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said in July that it would take a commitment of $10 million, but Escambia never made an offer.

The Escambia County Marine Advisory Committee is expected to discuss the idea at a Monday afternoon meeting.

The SS United States is 990 feet long, 100 feet longer than the Titanic. It is just over 101 feet wide, and 53,330 tonnes. The draw at the load line was 36 feet-4 inches. The ocean liner was built between 1950 and 1951 for Unite States Lines. It was taken out of service in 1969.

The nonprofit SS United States Conservancy is working to relocate the ship from Philadelphia to comply with a court order.

Earlier this summer, U.S. District Court Senior Judge Anita Brody ruled that the SS United States’ landlord, Penn Warehousing, could not double dockage fees without notice in its effort to force America’s Flagship from Pier 82 in Philadelphia. However, the Court also directed the Conservancy to remove the irreplaceable national symbol from Pier 82 in Philadelphia by September 12, 2024.