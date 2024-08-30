EREC Plans Power Outage For Wallace Substation In North Santa Rosa Beginning Tonight

Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) has announced a scheduled power outage for late Friday night into early Saturday morning, impacting customers in parts of northern Santa Rosa County.

The outage is set to begin at 11 p.m. and is expected to last approximately four hours, with a projected end time of 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. It will impact cooperative customers served by the Wallace substation (depicted on the map in blue, click to enlarge.). This includes customers along and near portions of Willard Norris Road, Chumuckla Highway, Tidwell Road, and Quintette Road.

“We expect the outage to last about 4 hours, though we’re hopeful it will be shorter. We chose this timing to minimize disruption to schools, businesses, and daily activities, ” EREC Manager of Communications Courtney Owens said.

EREC will relocate service for the Wallace substation to a portable substation to facilitate an upgrade to the existing Wallace substation.

“Which will improve reliability and support future growth,” Owens added. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

Graphic for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.