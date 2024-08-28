ECUA Approves Water, Sewer And Sanitation Rate Increases

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority on Tuesday approved rate increases for water, wastewater and sanitation customers.

The board approved an ECUA Citizen’s Advisory Committee recommendation for 3% across the board increase for all three services.

The 3% increase for water and wastewater rate increases will be a moderate increase for most customers. For a typical mainland customer using 6,300 gallons, the increase would be 94 cents for water and $1.08 for wastewater, for a total of $2.02 per month. (Pensacola Beach water and wastewater customers pay a higher rate.)

District 5 board member Kevin Stephens said he was not necessarily opposed to the rate increases based upon staff recommendations and due to “our drastically failing infrastructure”.

A 3% increase or sanitation rates is also proposed.

For residential customers with a 90-gallon on smaller container, the rate will go from $29.82 to $30.56, increasing by 74 cents. The senior citizen rate with a 60-gallon container would increase 62 cents from $24.98 to $25.60.

“Other changes included an increase so the initial delivery charge for non-compaction rolloff containers in the commercial division, the resolution states. “The (fiscal year) 2024 budget included changes to commercial rates to become more competitive with the private sector.”

No member of the public spoke to the board Tuesday during a public hearing on the rate increases.