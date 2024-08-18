Early Voting Ends With 27,832 Ballots Cast In Escambia County

Voters in Escambia County had cast 27,832 ballot as eight days of early voting came to an end Saturday.

There were 14,570 vote-by-mail ballots received, and there were 13,265 early voters for the 2024 Primary Election in Escambia County.

If voters have requested a vote-by-mail ballot, they must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. It now past the one week period recommended by the U.S. Postal Service to actually return a ballot by mail. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

Voters can cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, August 20. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Florida’s closed partisan primary elections, you are only eligible to vote in primary contests for the party in which you are registered.

A Universal Primary contest occurs when all candidates for an office have the same party affiliation. These contests appear on every voter’s ballot. Voters in ECUA District 1 (Republican) and ECUA District 3 (Democratic) will have these contests on their ballot regardless of party affiliation.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.