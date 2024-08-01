DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday afternoon declared a state of emergency in Escambia, Santa Rosa and 52 other counties in advance of potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The order references current projections showing that tropical disturbance Invest 97L may strengthen into a tropical depression “over the weekend and early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Peninsula.”

“WHEREAS, based on meteorological reports, there is significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida, with the possibility of at least twelve (12) inches of rainfall over the next seven (7) days,” the order said.

The order says that heavy rain may last a long time and lead to “flash flooding, river flooding, coastal flooding, erosion, and gusty winds.” DeSantis also stated in the order that infrastructure including major roadways, schools, hospitals, airports and power grids.

Current conditions may mean that if Invest 97L makes landfall in Florida, it could make some river flooding last for weeks, the governor stated

“The incoming heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause widespread power outages due to downed trees and powerlines,” he said.