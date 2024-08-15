Century Reports 400 Gallon Raw Sewage Spill

August 15, 2024

The Town of Century reported a 400 gallon raw sewage spill Wednesday, none of which was recovered.

The spill happened on B Street, just off Mayo Lane about 2:20 p.m. and was ongoing for about 10 minutes.

A manhole overflowed due to a lift station failure, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The report stated that cleanup was completed by applying lime.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 