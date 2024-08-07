Century Mayor, Council Member Going To Hollywood (Florida, That is)

A Century council member and the mayor are going to Hollywood (Florida, that is.)

Tuesday was a night of rather ordinary business for the Century Town Council with approval of travel and a couple of contracts.

The council unanimously approved travel expenses for Council member Shelisa McCall-Abraham to attend the Florida Black Caucus of Elected Officials (FBC-LEO) annual breakfast in Hollywood, Florida on August 16. The town will pay up to $1,200 in travel and lodging expenses for August 1-16. The FBC-LEO has covered her cost of registration, according to the town.

The council also unanimously approved travel expense not to exceed $1,400 for Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to attend the same Florida Black Caucus of Elected Officials annual breakfast in Hollywood, followed by the 2024 Florida League of Cities Annual Conference August 15-17, also at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

The council also voted to enter into a $16,375.80 contract with Accurate Control Systems, Inc. to provide automated mailing equipment services in the amount of $272.93 monthly for 60 months effective August 27, 2024. The town said a quote was also obtained from Pitney Bowes. The new deal is expected to save the town about $1,680 over the life of the contract.

The mailing equipment is used to primarily prepare and send utility bills. It will replace a system that has not been updated in “many years” and offers faster processing of 110 letters per minute.

The Century Town Council also voted to renew a contract with the Emerald Coast Regional Council (ECRC) for planning services to manage items related to their comprehensive plan, land development code, development review. ERRC will bill the town an hourly rate for personnel, ranging from $64 for a planner III, to $80 for a planner IV or a GIS coordinator, to $100 for a community and economic development director.

The council meeting followed their first budget workshop for the next fiscal year.

Pictured: The Century Town Council Tuesday night approved travel for Council member Shelisa McCall-Abraham (above) and Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. (below). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.