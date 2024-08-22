Cantonment Man Cited, SUV Catches Fire After Crash

A Cantonment man was cited following a traffic crash in Bellview Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 19-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Equinox north on Mobile Highway and failed to stop for stopped traffic, striking a GMC pickup truck driven by a 51-year old Pensacola man. The collision pushed the GMC into a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 63-year-old Georgia man.

Following the crash, the Cantonment’s man Chevrolet Equinox caught fire,

Trooper said no one was injured.