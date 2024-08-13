Cantonment Community Mourns Passing Of Longtime Local Barber

The Cantonment community is mourning the loss of longtime local barber.

Dwight Peake, 77, was a barber by trade, working for Purvis’ Barber Shop for 18 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Helen Peake, son Joshua, daughter Jennifer Mink and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on August 16 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, followed with a funeral service at 2 p.m. There will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road, where he was a deacon.

