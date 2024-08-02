Big Parking Changes In Effect In Downtown Pensacola

As of August 1, big parking changes are in place in downtown Pensacola.

Those changes include:

First 30 minutes of a paid session is free

$1 per hour for on-street parking

$1 per hour for North Palafox Lot (601 Commendencia Lot and South Palafox Marina Lot)

$1 per hour for Jefferson Street Garage

The 2-hour-only parking option will be eliminated.

Paid Parking boundaries will be expanded.

The hours of paid parking will be standardized in downtown. Paid Parking will be in effect from 8 am until 11:59 pm, Monday-Saturday. Sundays and National Holidays remain free



Those parking in downtown will continue to enjoy their first half-hour of parking for free, after a parking session is initiated on the PARKMobile app or at a parking kiosk. New kiosks have been installed in the expanded areas.

The streets included in the 2024 changes include

Palafox Street from Gregory Street to Main Street

Zaragoza Street from Palafox Street to Tarragona Street

Government Street from Palafox Street to Tarragona Street

Jefferson Street from Government Street to Zaragoza Street

Even after these changes take effect, the city said 70% of on-street parking spaces will still be free. Free parking is still available at the following locations:

Community Maritime Park - Surface lot (Excluding special events)

Bayfront Parkway – Surface lot

Belmont-DeVilliers – Surface lot

South Palafox Marina – Surface lot (During select hours)

601 Commendencia – Surface lot (During select hours, excluding special events)

Spring Street

Rues Street

Main Street

The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices and may also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking zone, choose the duration of time they wish to park and select the “start parking” button.