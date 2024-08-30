Ascend Volunteers Pitch In to Clean Up At Roy Hyatt

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center (RHEC) recently received a helping hand from a group of dedicated volunteers from Ascend Performance Materials’ Pensacola Plant. Over two days, these volunteers tackled a variety of tasks, contributing to the overall health and beauty of the Escambia County School District educational center in Cantonment.

The volunteers cleared 120 acres of trails, trimmed gallberry holly from pitcher plant areas, and pressure washed various structures, including pavilions, sidewalks, and the entryway. Additionally, they weeded the butterfly garden, blazed a new trail, and assisted with troubleshooting pond pump issues.

RHEC officials expressed their deep gratitude for the volunteers’ hard work and dedication. “Their continued support is invaluable to our mission of preserving and protecting our local environment,” RHEC said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.