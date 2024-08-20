Area’s Jobless Rate Increases Slightly

The Escambia County unemployment rate fell last month, according to newly released data from FloridaCommerce.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.9% in July, up from 3.7% in June. That represented 5,999 people out of work out of a county workforce of 155,201. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 3.5%, or 5,057 people.

The Pensacola metro area private sector employment increased by 1.7% (+3,000 jobs) over the year in July 2024. The industry sector gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services, increasing by 1,100 jobs.

Florida’s unemployment rate continues to remain lower than the nation, with a rate of 3.3% in July 2024, a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 4.3%. Florida’s private sector employment has grown by 201,500 jobs (+2.3%) over the year since July 2023, faster than the national rate of 1.5 percent over the same time period.