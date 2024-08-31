Area Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Lottery Prize

A Pace man has claimed a $1 million prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Friday that James Wise, 60, claimed the $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular”.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Wise purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 4739 Highway 90 in Pace. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.