Application Pending For Borrow Pit On Highway 95A In Molino

A conditional use change application is pending before the Escambia County Board of Adjustment for a borrow pit in Molino.

According to Escambia County, a borrow pit is where material like gravel, soil, clay or sand is excavated for use at another location. Borrow pits can be enclosed or open, and both types require a permit in Escambia County.

The applicant, Justin Patterson, Ironhorse Cattle, Co., is proposing the 44-acre borrow pit on 52.88 acres zoned AG (agriculture use) at 5595 Highway 95A, west of Highway 95A and just south of Cedartown Road. Escambia County Land Development Code (LDC) requires conditional approval use approval for any borrow pit or reclamation activity with 1,000 feet from any residential use or zoning.

“The proposed use can be conducted and operated in a manner that is compatible with adjacent and surrounding properties. The subject property is largely surrounded by undeveloped property,” the application states, noting that there is one residential structure to the south of the proposed pit site, which will become a lake overlooked by a single-family residence when after excavation is complete. Operation is planned for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, as allowed by the LDC. A 25-foot landscape buffer is proposed around the fenced-in pit.

Single access to the pit property is proposed for a driveway off Highway 95A across from Josh Lane.

The developer’s application says noise will be limited to the daylight hours and with pit’s sidewalls acting as a sound barrier, and a dust suppression system will be used to prevent airborne materials.

“The use will not generate unreasonable noise, glare, dust, smoke, odor, vibration or other nuisances or hazards,” the application states. “The excavation activity is temporary.”

According to the Northwest Florida Water Management District, there are no permitted potable water wells with 500 feet of the property; however, the permitting program did not exist until the late 1970s, and records are incomplete before the late 1980s.

A neighbor previously objected to the proposed use based on a private irrigation well in the vicinity of the project. An attorney for the applicant asserted that protections do not exist around any private or non-potable (drinking) water well.

Escambia County Development Review staff have recommended approval of the conditional use of the property.

“Staff recommends approval of the Conditional Use as submitted with the enhanced buffering as detailed on the submitted site plan. DRC site plan approval and BCC approval of the reclamation plan are required,” was the staff findings as submitted.

The Escambia County Board of Adjustment will consider the application at meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place.

A similar conditional use change request for the property was denied by the Board of Adjustment in April 2022.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.