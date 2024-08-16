Afternoon Storms Possible For Friday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
