AAA: Florida Gas Prices Dropped 13 Cents Last Week

August 12, 2024

Florida gas prices dropped 13 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average was $3.33 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since June 19th.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.08, one of the lowest metro area costs in the state. In North Escambia, a low of $2.92 was available Sunday night at two stations on South Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola was $2.86 at station on Pensacola Boulevard and East Nine Mile Road.

“Drivers got some relief at the pump last week, thanks to big drops in the price of crude and gasoline futures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices had fallen under downward pressure amid concerns of a global recession. However, futures prices regained some ground last week, on renewed economic optimism, which could lead to a slight bump at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

