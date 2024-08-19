AAA: Florida Gas Prices are Lowest In Two Months

August 19, 2024

Florida gas prices rose 7 cents last week. However, those gains were quickly erased by the weekend.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.31 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than last week, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 53 cents less than this time last year. The state average is also 33 cents below this year’s high of $3.64 per gallon.

The Escambia County average was $3.15 per gallon, the cheapest metro area in the state. A low of $2.93 was available on Nine Mile Road Sunday evening. A couple of North Escambia stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment were a few pennies below $3.

“Over the weekend, Florida gasoline hit the lowest average price in two months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of crude continues to influence prices at the pump. Oil prices increased early last week on renewed optimism about the U.S. economy, after a July domestic consumer spending report was better than analysts expected. By the end of the week, however, weak economic data from China caused oil prices to soften.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 