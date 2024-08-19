AAA: Florida Gas Prices are Lowest In Two Months

Florida gas prices rose 7 cents last week. However, those gains were quickly erased by the weekend.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.31 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than last week, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 53 cents less than this time last year. The state average is also 33 cents below this year’s high of $3.64 per gallon.

The Escambia County average was $3.15 per gallon, the cheapest metro area in the state. A low of $2.93 was available on Nine Mile Road Sunday evening. A couple of North Escambia stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment were a few pennies below $3.

“Over the weekend, Florida gasoline hit the lowest average price in two months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of crude continues to influence prices at the pump. Oil prices increased early last week on renewed optimism about the U.S. economy, after a July domestic consumer spending report was better than analysts expected. By the end of the week, however, weak economic data from China caused oil prices to soften.”