Looking For Your Escambia County Sample Ballot? Here’s How To Find It.

Many readers reached out to us reporting that they did not receive a sample ballot in the mail this year.

For your specific sample ballot, customized by party for races in your district, click here to visit the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections website. You can also check your registration status, precinct location and more.

Early voting will continue daily through Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10 locations. Click here for a list and more info.