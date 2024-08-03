One Injured In Highway 95A Crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 95A in Cantonment late Thursday morning when the driver of a Nissan Versa apparently collided with a rear wheel on a box truck on Highway 95A north of Gateway Lane, in front of McGee Tire.

The Versa then overturned in the grass area between Highway 95A and the northbound lanes of Highway 29.

An adult female from the Nissan was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital as trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not issued information.

Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash that caused traffic delays on both Highway 29 northbound and Highway 95A.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.