Bicyclist Hit, Killed On Chemstrand Road

A 34-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning on Chemstrand Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was northbound on Chemstrand Road approaching the intersection with Breezy Acres Road. FHP said the bicyclist did not have on any reflective clothing nor did he have a red light on the back on the bicycle.

A compact 2 door coupe driven by a 24-year-old Jay man was travelling northbound on Chemstrand Road. FHP said the driver of the car did not see the bicyclist until they collided.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS.

FHP is investigating.