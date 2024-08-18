10,000 Pound Food Distribution Tuesday Afternoon In Cantonment

August 18, 2024

Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 pound drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday afternoon, August 20 at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles.

There is a maximum of three people per vehicle that can receive a box, and each person must have their ID. For Tuesday’s event, there is also a limit of one meat item per box.

