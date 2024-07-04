Where To Find Fireworks Shows On The Fourth (And The Fifth)

Here’s a guide to public Fourth of July Fireworks shows and events cross the North Escambia area on July 4-5

Molino

Crossfaith Church in Molino will host third annual Fourth of July fireworks and celebration on Thursday, July 4. Events start at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dark. Parking is limited, so the public is advised to arrive early and bring a chair.

Jay Celebrations

Jay will begin their events will the 25th Annual Celebrate Freedom 5K race and One Mile Run at 8 a.m. on July 4 at Jay City Hall. Day of registration is $25. Call Matthew Dobson at (850) 2172693 for info. The annual Town of Jay fireworks show will begin about 9 p.m. at the center of the Bray-Hendricks Park property. The only parking on park property will be between the baseball field off Max Lane. A law chair or blanket is encouraged for attendees.

Pensacola Fireworks

The 2024 Pensacola’s Fourth of July Fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 along the Pensacola bayfront.

The show will feature a dazzling array of colors, expertly choreographed pyrotechnics, and special effects synchronized to music from CatCountry 98.7. Eventgoers are asked to tune into the station starting at 9 p.m. for the singing of the National Anthem, followed by patriotic music to accompany the displays.

Pensacola residents and visitors are invited to bring picnic blankets, chairs, and radios to secure the best spots along Bayfront Parkway. The show can be viewed along Bayfront Parkway from the Veterans Memorial Park to Bartram Park. Boats are required to maintain a distance of at least 1,200 feet from the east side of the Pensacola port for safety purposes. Viewers are not permitted to bring their own fireworks, sparklers, or other pyrotechnics. Officials have also asked that viewers refrain from bringing their pets.

Symphony Sparks & Star Concert Pensacola

A free Symphony Sparks & Stars concert by the Pensacola Symphony will be held at the amphitheater behind the Wahoos stadium at 7:30 p.m. on July 4. Local food trucks will be available at Veterans Memorial Park and Bartram Park from 4-9 p.m.

Pensacola Beach Fireworks

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Fireworks display over the Santa Rosa Sound is set to begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. This year, the Beach Chamber is joining forces with the Downtown Pensacola fireworks show, creating a spectacular dual Independence Day celebration in the sk.

Both firework shows will simulcast live on CatCountry 98.7. The 2024 July 4th Fireworks Show takes place sound side along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

July 4th Riverfest Milton

The annual July 4th Riverfest will take place along the Milton Boardwalk. The annual Firecracker Bike Show will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. along South Willing Street, and the Freedom Car show will also be held along South Willing Street from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fireworks will be at dark.

Atmore

Wind Creek on Highway 21 in Atmore will host a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Century-Flomaton Fireworks Show – July 5

The annual Century-Flomaton July 4 Celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road. The event will include food trucks, a bounce house and more. Fireworks will begin at dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

