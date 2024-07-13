Wahoos Launch Three Homers, Beat Rocket City For Fifth Straight Win

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fifth in a row on Friday night, riding three home runs to a 9-5 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Nathan Martorella opened the scoring with a second-inning homer, his second in as many games, and Sean Roby and Zach Zubia added blasts of their own in another dominant performance from the Pensacola offense.

Pensacola starter Luis Palacios (W, 6-5) surrendered a pair of homers to the Trash Pandas, but got through 5.0 innings of five-run ball to earn his team-leading sixth win.

The Blue Wahoos took the lead for good in the top of the fourth, when Roby went deep off Rocket City reliever Noah Owen (L, 0-1) in his Double-A debut. Zubia’s homer highlighted a six-run fifth inning, the biggest inning of the season for Pensacola and the turning point that allowed the Blue Wahoos to breathe easy the rest of the night.

Myles Emmerson jolted the Rocket City fans with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the fifth off Palacios, but that was all the Trash Pandas could muster after Pensacola’s big inning. Justin King, Austin Roberts, Chandler Jozwiak and Raffi Vizcaíno combined to work 4.0 scoreless innings of relief to seal a 9-5 win.

The five-game winning streak ties Pensacola’s longest of the season, set most recently June 6-11.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Saturday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.