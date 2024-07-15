Wahoos Drop Back-and-Forth Road Finale

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (49-37) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (43-43) in a tightly contested road series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Riding the momentum of six consecutive wins, the Wahoos took an immediate first-inning lead. A two-out fielding error by Rocket City left fielder Orlando Martinez opened the door for Pensacola designated hitter Zach Zubia, who belted his second home run of the series to put the Wahoos ahead 2-0.

Pensacola struggled for additional offense against Rocket City starter Chase Chaney, who settled into a rhythm throughout a four-inning outing. Meanwhile, the Trash Pandas chipped away against Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez (6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). In the bottom of the third, a pair of Trash Panda singles and a passed ball set up second baseman Arol Vera, who hit a sacrifice fly to score center fielder Nelson Rada and cut the Wahoos’ lead to 2-1.

In the Rocket City fourth, two walks and a single loaded the bases for catcher Myles Emmerson, who swatted his second of four hits on the day to score two runs and give the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead. Neither team would score again until the seventh when Pensacola third baseman Dalvy Rosario hit his first home run of the year off Rocket City righthander Brett Kerry (W, 1-0) to tie the game 3-3.

In the top of the ninth, Pensacola had an opportunity to take a late lead but stranded two runners aboard. In the bottom of the ninth, righthander Raffi Vizcaíno (L, 4-3) ran into early trouble. Rocket City third baseman Eric Wagaman led off the inning with a check-swing single into right, then advanced to second on a fielding error by Wahoos right fielder Jacob Berry. Right fielder Tucker Flint then reached base on a third-strike wild pitch. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Vizcaíno struck out the next two batters before allowing a walk-off single to Nelson Rada.

The 4-3 defeat snaps the Wahoos’ six-game winning streak and an 11-game winning streak at Toyota Field. Despite the loss, Pensacola ends the week with a 5-1 road series victory.

The Blue Wahoos return home on Friday, July 19 to face the Mississippi Braves. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.