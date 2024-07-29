Unidentified Man Struck, Killed By SUV In Escambia County

A man died after being hit by a SUV Saturday night in Escambia County.

A red GMC Terrain driven by a 46-year old Pensacola man collided with a pedestrian about 11:08 p.m. in the are of Beverly Parkway and Armenia Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unknown age male pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Baptist Hospital by Escambia County EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

FHP is continuing their investigation.