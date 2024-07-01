Semi Truck Driver Cited After Molino Highway 97 Crash That Injured Two

A semi-truck driver was cited by troopers after a crash with a pickup truck midday Monday in Molino.

The crash happened about 11:40 a.m. on Highway 97 at Gibson Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound semi h attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Gibson Road. The pickup driver, also northbound, “initiated a pass in a lawful passing zone”, FHP said.

The semi turned in front of the pickup causing the front of the pickup to collide with the left side of the cab of the semi. The pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area at the intersection, while the truck came to rest in the opposite ditch after striking a utility pole.

The oversize load semi-truck was hauling building trusses.

The 76-year-old male driver and 66-year-old passenger of the pickup were transported to West Florida Hospital by Escambia County EMS. The semi driver, a 62-year-old from Alabama, was not injured.

FHP said the driver of the semi was cited for an improper left turn.

The McDavid, Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the wreck, The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.