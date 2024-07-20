Two Injured In Five Vehicle I-10 Crash In Escambia County

July 20, 2024

Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-10 in Escambia County.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on I-10 westbound near the Florida Welcome Station.

Five vehicles occupied by seven people were involved, according to Escambia County officials. Two of the people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Both east and westbound traffic were slowed by the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 