Two Injured In Five Vehicle I-10 Crash In Escambia County

Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-10 in Escambia County.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on I-10 westbound near the Florida Welcome Station.

Five vehicles occupied by seven people were involved, according to Escambia County officials. Two of the people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Both east and westbound traffic were slowed by the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.