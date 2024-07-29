Two Dead, Seven Injured In Escambia County Shooting

Two people were killed, and seven others were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night in Escambia County.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the Marie K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center & Park at 6405 Wagner Rd. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened during a men’s league basketball game.

A vehicle on the scene had obvious damage from gunfire. Witnesses told our news partners at WEAR 3 that the shooting victims were in or around the car.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple Escambia County EMS units transported the seven wounded individuals to the hospital. Information on their ages and conditions was not immediately available.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was continuing their investigation and working to develop a description of the vehicle involved and any potential suspects.

Additional information is expected Monday from the ECSO.

Images courtesy WEAR 3, click to enlarge.