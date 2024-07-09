Traffic Shift Planned For Highway 29 In Century

Highway 29 traffic in Century will be shifted to newly constructed southbound travel lanes beginning Monday, July 15.

One travel lane in each direction will be open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction will be open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes.

The traffic shift is expected to remain in place throughout the summer.

The complete $4.7 million Florida Department of Transportation project includes upgraded traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.