This Is Who Claimed A $55K Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Davisville

We now know who had a winning $55,000Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $66,000 sold in Davisville

The quick pick ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop next to the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 was one of two winning tickets in the June 25 evening drawing and is worth $55,099.86. The other winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Wilton Manors in the Miami metro.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by George DeWayne Byrne of Leroy, Alabama.

The winning numbers were 2-9-27-28-30.