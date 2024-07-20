Tate Holds Lil Aggies Summer 2024 Cheer Camp

The Tate High School cheerleaders held their Lil Aggies Summer 2024 Cheer Camp this week.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The three-day camp was held in the Tate High School Fryman Gym. Lil Aggies learned proper stretch techniques, jump techniques, stunts, tumbling, sideline cheers, extreme routine, motion placements, and much more. A parent showcase was also held.

This year’s camp was full to capacity and had three theme days — neon day, outer space day, and Aggie spirit day.

