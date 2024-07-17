State Funding $240 Million Beulah I-10 Interchange

The state will fund nearly a quarter of a billion dollar interchange at I-10 and Highway 99 in Beulah.

Known as the Beulah Interchange, the project will cost an estimate $240 million to alleviate traffic problems and accommodate growth in the Beulah area and Navy Federal Credit Union.

State Senator Doug Broxson confirmed Tuesday that funding has been shifted to the project from state and federal grants in central and south Florida. A formal announced is expected in a few days.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2025.

The $240 Million Appropriation from the state to fully fund the construction of the Beulah Interchange beginning next year will be an amazing and transformational project for Beulah, District 1, and Escambia County,” District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh told NorthEscambia.com ” We certainly could not have done it without the steady leadership of Senator Doug Broxson, combined with sustained persistence by the Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization as we on that committee kept this project as our number one priority. Thank you to our legislature, the governor, and the folks at FDOT for getting this necessary project funded for Escambia County.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.