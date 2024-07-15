Register Now For Northview Chiefs Football Camp

Northview Football will host a Youth Football Camp July 18-19 from 5-7 p.m. each evening.

Camp attendees will play and learn from Northview coaching staff and players.

Pre-registration is $50 or register day of the camp for $60. A t-shirt is included for all campers.

Activities Include:

Position Drills – Learn proper technique for each camper’s position.

Agility Drills – Learn different footwork, speed, and ball catching drills.

Offensive/Defensive Groups – Learn how to run different formations and plays.

Tackling – Learn blocking and safe tackling techniques.

Chief Ball – Fun team competition at the end of camp.

Pre-register using Venmo to the NHS Quarterback Club @NarthviewHS-Chiefs

Cash or check payable to Northview High School accepted on the day of the camp.