Register Now For Northview Chiefs Football Camp
July 15, 2024
Northview Football will host a Youth Football Camp July 18-19 from 5-7 p.m. each evening.
Camp attendees will play and learn from Northview coaching staff and players.
Pre-registration is $50 or register day of the camp for $60. A t-shirt is included for all campers.
Activities Include:
- Position Drills – Learn proper technique for each camper’s position.
- Agility Drills – Learn different footwork, speed, and ball catching drills.
- Offensive/Defensive Groups – Learn how to run different formations and plays.
- Tackling – Learn blocking and safe tackling techniques.
- Chief Ball – Fun team competition at the end of camp.
Pre-register using Venmo to the NHS Quarterback Club @NarthviewHS-Chiefs
Cash or check payable to Northview High School accepted on the day of the camp.
