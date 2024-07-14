Photos: Cat Cafe Kitten Adoptions Offered At Century Branch Library

The Century Library hosted a Cat Cafe Saturday with the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare.

It was the e purr-fect opportunity for library patrons to meet several kittens a relaxed and welcoming environment.

The Escambia animal shelter is offering free adoptions for cats and dogs one year or older through Wednesday, July 31. Puppies are available for $50 and kittens are $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.