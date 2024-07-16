‘Operation Southern Slow Down; Targets Speeding In Five States

Law enforcement agencies in Florida and four other states have teamed up for Operation Southern Slow Down 2024, a week-long speed enforcement and education campaign that began Monday.

The broad effort involving multiple states in the Southeast—Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee—has a collective goal to reduce the number of speed-related crashes and, ultimately, bring the number of traffic fatalities down to zero.

The Florida Highway Patrol said speeding is a significant factor in traffic fatalities across Florida, contributing to nearly 10% of these fatalities statewide between 2019 and 2023. Demographic data reveals that young male drivers are particularly at risk, with 84% of speeding-involved fatalities involving male drivers, predominantly those aged 16-25. FHP said the statistics underscore the critical need for targeted enforcement and education campaigns like Operation Southern Slow Down to address dangerous driver behaviors like speeding and the tragic consequences they have on roadways.

“Operation Southern Slowdown is a focused, collaborative effort to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers on driving behaviors that lead to fatal crashes, striving to one day experience zero fatalities on our roadways,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “FHP is proud to work with our law enforcement and public safety partners across state lines to provide a safer driving environment for everyone.”

Pictured: A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stops a motorist on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.