One Person Injured In Crash Near Walnut Hill

July 28, 2024

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday night near Walnut Hill.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. p.m. on O.C. Phillips Road, off Highway 97A, about seven miles from Walnut Hill.

An adult male lost control and collided with a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its roof on the paved portion of the roadway.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital following the wreck.

The crash snapped a utility pole and downed powerlines, causing an outage for about 50 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers on O.C. Phillips and Pineville roads.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 