Officials Warn Of Possible Alligator In Flomaton’s Hurricane Lake

Officials have received reports of alligators in a Flomaton lake.

The Flomaton Police Department has received reports of alligator sightings in the lake at Hurricane Park

“Please use caution while we work on a solution to remove the alligator,” the Flomaton Police Department said.

Pictured: An alligator was spotted in Flomaton’s Hurricane Park Lake in 2021 and the lake was closed. State wildlife officials were unable to locate the alligator. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.