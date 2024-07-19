Officials Warn Of Possible Alligator In Flomaton’s Hurricane Lake
July 19, 2024
Officials have received reports of alligators in a Flomaton lake.
The Flomaton Police Department has received reports of alligator sightings in the lake at Hurricane Park
“Please use caution while we work on a solution to remove the alligator,” the Flomaton Police Department said.
Pictured: An alligator was spotted in Flomaton’s Hurricane Park Lake in 2021 and the lake was closed. State wildlife officials were unable to locate the alligator. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments