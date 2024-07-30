Nora La Verne Nobley White Hunsucker

Nora La Verne Nobley White Hunsucker passed away on July 26, 2024, and went home to Heaven to be with Jesus and to join many precious loved ones and dear friends. Nora was born on July 12, 1946, at home, in Jay, FL. Nora was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Ray White, Sr. (married almost 35 years), and their beloved son, Donald “Ray” White, Jr. Nora was also preceded by her second husband, Robert “Bob” James Hunsucker, Sr. After losing their first spouses due to extended illness, lovebirds Bob and Nora found that love the second time around was even sweeter, and they were blessed with 13 precious years together. Nora’s life changed dramatically from being the wife of a Produce Manager and Pastor (New Hopewell Baptist Church) to becoming the wife of a very jolly retired Navy sailor who loved NASCAR. Nora was also preceded by her parents, Daniel Harris Nobley and Vera La Verne Nelson Nobley Bowman Nall Stanton, along with her siblings: Curtis Harris Nobley, Gladys Annie Nobley, and Brady Eugene Nobley.

Nora is survived by her daughter, Susan White Powell (and husband Ron), her daughter-in-law, Nelda Campbell White, and her dear grandchildren: Brittany, Brandon, and Bethany White. Nora is also survived by numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, along with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends and neighbors. Nora will also be missed by her “grand-cats” and “grand-chickens,” from the Powell farm, most especially her namesakes, Hen La Verne and Hen Nora, who were often blessed with treats and toys from Grandma.

Nora graduated from Jay High School in 1964 and Pensacola Junior College in 1966. She worked at Southern Bell Telephone, several sewing plants (Judy Bond, Shapely, Dixie Apparel, Vanity Fair, and Russell Corporation), and Touch One Communications. Her final career was her favorite, working as an Exemptions Specialist at the Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser’s Office. She enjoyed helping customers, especially the challenging ones! Nora had a great sense of humor. No matter where she was working, she made the workplace more fun for her co-workers, whom she considered to be her extended family.

Nora’s love for Southern gospel music and hymns was demonstrated through her piano playing, which began in her teenage years. She added her personal “pep” to the songs as she played for local singing conventions, revivals, her home church, and impromptu family singings. Nora was a talented seamstress, she enjoyed crocheting, and she loved to cook (and eat) especially anything chocolate. Nora’s motto was, “Life is short. Eat dessert first.” Nora loved God and loved people. She never met a stranger, and she was generous, thoughtful and encouraging to others. She was a member of Harold First Baptist Church. She touched many lives throughout her life on this earth and will be greatly missed!

A very special thanks to numerous medical professionals and first responders who cared for Nora in recent months and years, especially Dr. Messe, Dr. Foreman, Milton Fire Department, Munson Fire Chief John King, Lifeguard Ambulance, VITAS Hospice, and her guardian angels at her final rest stop, Silvercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Services will be held at the chapel of Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, FL on Sat., Aug. 3, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m.. Pastors Brian Deida and Willie Oglesbee will be officiating. Burial will follow in Serenity Gardens Cemetary (next door). Chapel service will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Floral tributes are appreciated, but Nora would also encourage you to bless someone else instead.