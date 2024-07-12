New Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station Opens In Beulah

The ribbon was cut Thursday on the new Bradshaw-McNair Beulah Fire Station in Beulah.

The state-of-the-art facility has been years in the marking for the fast-growing Beulah community.

The new Station 2, now known as the Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station, pays tribute to two individuals who greatly contributed to fire service in the Beulah area. The late Escambia County Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain Bradshaw, 42, lost his life in the line of duty during the early morning hours of November 6, 2019, while on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and lived a life of public service. Retired ECFR District Chief Steve McNair served the Beulah community as a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years. He helped rebuild the current station after fire destroyed the original Beulah Fire Station in 1977.

“It’s an honor to have this station named after me, and it’s an honor to have Dwain on this building also. Dwain was a special guy,” McNair said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “”Let’s just keep the service going in this community.”

“Greater love hath no man than he lay down his life for another. and that’s the way Dwain felt,” Dwain Bradshaw, Sr. said about his son.

The new station was funded with Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue.

The new station was designed to be used by a combination paid and volunteer fire department. There are even four pantries and four refrigerators, plus four lockers in each bunk room — one for each of three paid shifts and one for volunteers.

Paid crews will staff the new Bradshaw-McNair Beulah Fire Station 24 hours a day, seven days a week with support from volunteer crews.

The station with a total of 14,503 square feet and four vehicle bays, including one for EMS, also features smart fire station technology.

“I want to say thank you to every man and woman in this community who serves as a first responder, military, law enforcement, it’s a special calling. I’ve never done, but I respect those that do,” Bergosh said. “Anyone that puts their life on the line for us deserves our respect.”

