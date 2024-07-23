Motorcyclist Critical After Jacks Branch Road Crash

July 23, 2024

A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash on Jacks Branch Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old Pensacola man was northbound on Jacks Branch Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right before the rider overcorrected and travel back onto the roadway “where the driver was unseated when (the motorcycle) fell onto its side”, the report stated.

The rider was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola in critical condition.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 