Molino Woman Charged With Cutting Roommate With A Knife

July 10, 2024

A Molino woman has been charged after allegedly cutting her roommate with a knife.

Inez Yaminah Lyons, 40, was charged with felony aggravated  battery causing great bodily harm.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, Lyons cut the right forearm and left wrist of her roommate.

The victim told deputies that Lyons came home and confronted him about owing her money, leading to an argument. She jumped up and unsheathed a knife from her back pocket and jabbed him in the right shoulder, and he suffered cuts to his wrist and arm while trying to grab the knife, according to deputies.

Lyons “was making statements that she was going to kill him and end his life while cutting him,” the report states. He ran next door and called deputies.

Lyons remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $15,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 