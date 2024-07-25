Man Killed In Head-On Crash With Dump Truck Near Atmore

July 25, 2024

A 58-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck Wednesday north of Atmore.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Troy Graham of Bay Minette was fatally injured when the 2004 Ford F-150 he was driving collided head-on with the 2018 International 7000 dump truck driven by 35-year-old Eric D. Nails of Hamilton, Alabama.

Troopers said Graham was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. on Highway 21 just south of the Fountain Correctional Facility.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 