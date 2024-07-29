Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter For 2023 Chemstrand Road Crash

A man with a blood alcohol level nearly four times that legal limit has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a November 2023 crash on Chemstrand Road that claimed a life .

Casy Folds, 31, was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The warrant stemmed from a crash that occurred November 13, 2023. The Florida Highway Patrol said Folds was operating a red Ford F150 headed south on Chemstrand Road. A Dodge Charger and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling north on Chemstrand Road.

As the Ford approached the Charger and Harley, the right tires dropped off the pavement onto the shoulder. Troopers said Folds attempted to regain control of the Ford and swerved left back onto the roadway and into the lane with the Charger and Harley. The front of Folds’ Ford collided with the side of the Charger. After the initial collision, the Ford began to rotate, causing the Harley to hit the right side of the Ford. The collision entrapped the occupants of the Charger.

Following the crash, the occupants and operator of the other vehicles involved were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger passed away on a later date from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Folds was transported to Baptist Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

FHP said Folds was discovered to have been under the influence at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of .315.

Folds was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.