Lindgren Lights-Out In 6-3 Blue Wahoos Win

July 11, 2024

written by Erik Bremer

Madison, Ala. – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their third in a row on Wednesday night, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-3 behind a strong start from Jeff Lindgren.

Lindgren (W, 1-0) turned in a quality start, allowing only one run on two hits over 6.0 innings to earn his first Double-A win since 2022.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early against Rocket City starter John O’Reilly (L, 0-1), taking a 1-0 lead on a Paul McIntosh RBI single in the first inning. Sean Roby led off the second with a solo homer, and Joe Mack added a two-run single later in the frame to put Pensacola up 4-0.

Cody Morissette stretched the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Dalvy Rosario tacked on an RBI single two batters later for a 6-0 lead.

Tucker Flint got the Trash Pandas on the board with a solo homer in the sixth, but it would be the only damage done against Lindgren. Rocket City put up a fight in the final two innings against the Pensacola bullpen, turning a Gustavo Campero triple and Orlando Martinez sacrifice fly into a run in the eighth, but Austin Roberts recorded the final four outs for Pensacola to seal a 6-3 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 