Lindgren Lights-Out In 6-3 Blue Wahoos Win

written by Erik Bremer

Madison, Ala. – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their third in a row on Wednesday night, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-3 behind a strong start from Jeff Lindgren.

Lindgren (W, 1-0) turned in a quality start, allowing only one run on two hits over 6.0 innings to earn his first Double-A win since 2022.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early against Rocket City starter John O’Reilly (L, 0-1), taking a 1-0 lead on a Paul McIntosh RBI single in the first inning. Sean Roby led off the second with a solo homer, and Joe Mack added a two-run single later in the frame to put Pensacola up 4-0.

Cody Morissette stretched the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Dalvy Rosario tacked on an RBI single two batters later for a 6-0 lead.

Tucker Flint got the Trash Pandas on the board with a solo homer in the sixth, but it would be the only damage done against Lindgren. Rocket City put up a fight in the final two innings against the Pensacola bullpen, turning a Gustavo Campero triple and Orlando Martinez sacrifice fly into a run in the eighth, but Austin Roberts recorded the final four outs for Pensacola to seal a 6-3 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.