Lightning Strike Causes Water Outage, Boil Notice In Cottage Hill

A lightning strike this morning interrupted water service and had led to a boil water notice for some in the Cottage Hill area.

Cottage Hill Water Works said that a lightning strike caused a water main break on Coweta Road that resulted in the disruption of water service. The area affected includes all residents and meters located along Coweta Road.

A boil water notice has been issued for those CHWW customers along Coweta Road.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is rescinded.